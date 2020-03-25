Spectrum Brands Escapes Mosquito Candle False Ad Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has dismissed claims against Spectrum Brands alleging its subsidiary's citronella mosquito repellent candles don't work as advertised, saying the proposed class failed to establish that the Eastern District of Missouri has jurisdiction over the company. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. told named plaintiffs Elba Poppiti and Michael Destio that while the bulk of their claims against United Industries Corp. could go forward, the complaint's allegations about the court’s jurisdiction over Spectrum are "woefully insufficient, bordering on the frivolous." "Suffice it to say that this court has found nothing in the...

