Data Co. Beats PBM's Suit Alleging Foreign Trade Secret Theft

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed MedImpact's lawsuit claiming life sciences data giant IQVIA acquired the pharmacy benefit management company's former joint venture partner only to steal MedImpact's trade secrets, saying the court lacked authority because the alleged theft happened in Ghana and Saudi Arabia. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel said Tuesday the court has no jurisdiction over the case because MedImpact Healthcare Systems Inc. failed to show how IQVIA Holdings Inc. engaged in any of the allegedly unlawful conduct in California, but left the door open for MedImpact to file a revised complaint to pinpoint ties to the Golden...

