1st Circ. Reopens Partially Blind Cop's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday revived a former Somerville, Massachusetts, police officer's disability discrimination suit alleging the city forced him to retire after learning that he had monocular vision, saying there is enough evidence for jurors to decide that car chases aren't inherent to the job. A three-judge panel vacated an order last year by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns that awarded summary judgment to the city of Somerville and the head of its police department over claims by former officer Carlos Melo that the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it pushed him into retirement after finding...

