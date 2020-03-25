Zurich Still Hit With Costs After Escaping Bulk Of £5M Fire Suit

Law360, London (March 25, 2020, 5:24 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Wednesday ordered Zurich Insurance to pay a portion of the legal costs a recycling plant racked up pursuing a largely unsuccessful £4.8 million ($5.6 million) claim against the insurer, calling the defense's case “a shifting kaleidoscope” with arguments that did not succeed. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill ordered Zurich Insurance PLC to pay half of the estimated £825,000 that Niramax Group Ltd. spent pursuing its bid for millions from Zurich Insurance PLC to replace a sorting machine destroyed in a fire. Judge Cockerill had already ruled that the insurer was entitled to void the coverage due to undisclosed safety...

