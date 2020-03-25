BT Seeks To Reopen Restitution Suit Over VAT Refunds

Law360, London (March 25, 2020, 7:52 PM GMT) -- British Telecommunications PLC urged a London judge Wednesday to resurrect its 10-year-old suit seeking to force HM Revenue & Customs to refund millions of pounds' worth of tax, arguing that doing so will draw a line under alleged inconsistencies in the dispute. BT has asked the High Court to lift a stay on its 2010 restitution claim against HMRC, so that the tax authority is required to submit a defense in the proceedings and "make its position clear," the telecoms provider's lawyer Roderick Cordara QC of Essex Court Chambers said. The claim alleges the tax authority wrongly refused to refund value-added...

