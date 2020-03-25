Paper Co. Gets Tactical Boost In Ex-CEO Asset Fight

Law360, London (March 25, 2020, 5:18 PM GMT) -- A London judge has blocked two offshore companies at the heart of a tussle for several luxury British homes from further distancing themselves from the former boss of a Kazakhstani paper conglomerate at an upcoming fraud trial, ruling they weren’t misinformed about a related lawsuit overseas. In a March 23 judgment published Wednesday, High Court Judge Andrew Baker rejected an application by the companies, Dencora Ltd. and Burlington Place, to resurrect evidence that they don’t belong to Maksat Arip, the former CEO of Kazakhstan Kagazy. The paper conglomerate wants to sell the properties, estimated to be worth a combined £60 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS