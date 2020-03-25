Bag Co. Sues 2nd Rival Over Pot Dispensary 'Exit Bag' Patent

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A plastic bag manufacturer filed a lawsuit in California federal court Tuesday accusing a rival company of infringing its patented and trademarked "Pinch N Slide Bags" commonly used as marijuana "exit bags" at dispensaries, the second such suit the company has filed against a rival this year. A&A Global Imports Inc. said in the lawsuit that it has sold more than 5.6 million of the patented bags in over 1,500 stores, pharmacies and cannabis dispensaries nationwide over the past four years, and promoted the bags at annual industry trade shows and through its email campaigns, social media channels and website....

