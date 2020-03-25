Fort Ross Ventures Collects $235M For Tech-Focused Fund

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Fort Ross Ventures, a California-based investment firm focused on startups in the U.S., Israel and Eastern Europe, said Wednesday that it has clinched its second fund at $235 million and announced the hiring of a cybersecurity expert to help identify opportunities in that space. Fort Ross' Fund II was oversubscribed, bringing in $35 million more than its original target, according to a statement. It will target investments in startups, with a focus on companies that do business in areas like cloud, fintech, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The fund has already made a couple of deals, including participating in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS