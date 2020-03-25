Class Seeks $300K In Atty Fees From American HomePatient

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Following the recent preliminary approval of a $1 million settlement in a data breach class action against American HomePatient, class members asked a Florida federal court Tuesday to award $300,000 in fees to its attorneys from Morgan & Morgan and Levin Sedran Berman LLP. The class' motion also seeks an award of $25,000 in costs incurred by class counsel and a $5,000 service award for class representative Joseph Kuss, who filed the suit in 2018, alleging the Tennessee-based provider of home health care services and products negligently stored class members' personal information on unencrypted hard drives stolen in a 2017 office...

