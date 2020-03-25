Care Home Wants NatWest Docs In Misselling Fight

Law360, London (March 25, 2020, 7:14 PM GMT) -- A British nursing home urged a London judge on Wednesday to force National Westminster Bank to turn over internal records thought to detail the lender's reasons for selling an interest rate swap that stuck the home with high fees. A lawyer for Fine Care Homes Ltd. said his client is owed an explanation for why the bank sold an interest rate swap when it should have known the terms were unaffordable. The nursing home’s barrister, Brian Hurst of 39 Square, accused the bank of throwing “money and complexity” to avoid its clear obligation to disclose the documents, claiming the materials are...

