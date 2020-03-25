Pa. Atty In Client Theft Case Loses Law License

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area attorney lost his law license on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of stealing nearly $200,000 while managing the will and estate of a deceased elderly client. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court signed off on an order under which David M. Gilliland, whose practice was based in Ligonier Borough in Westmoreland County, agreed to give up his law license after copping to three counts, including theft by unlawful taking, and being sentenced to as long as six months in prison. The justices did not comment on the case in signing off on the disbarment order, and Gilliland could not immediately be reached...

