GEICO Can't Be Dragged Into Bias Suit Against NJ Biz

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday shot down a bid to pull GEICO into a discrimination suit against another insurance business purportedly serving as a franchisee, saying that company's former employee failed to allege the insurance giant exerted the requisite amount of control over the business. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer denied without prejudice plaintiff Nasser Saleh’s motion to file an amended complaint adding GEICO as a defendant in his case against Egglinger Insurance Agency based on the companies’ alleged franchisor-franchisee relationship. The judge concluded that such control was necessary to impose liability on GEICO for the conduct of EIA staff....

