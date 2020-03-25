Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Didn't Overstep In Axing Chip Patent

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision striking down a semiconductor patent that had been challenged by Micron Technology Inc., finding that the board did not have to "ignore [a] skilled artisan's knowledge" even though Micron did not propose the specific argument in its petition. In a 15-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decision last January that Texas-based patent licensing firm Lone Star Silicon Innovations LLC's patent was invalid for being obvious over prior art. The PTAB had rejected Lone Star's contention that in finding two of the claims invalid, the board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS