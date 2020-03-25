EU Probing J&J's $400M Deal For Takeda's Surgical Patch

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Europe’s competition enforcer opened an in-depth investigation on Wednesday into Johnson & Johnson’s planned $400 million purchase of a surgical patch from Takeda Pharmaceuticals to examine concerns about the potential impact on products sold to manage bleeding. The European Commission said in a statement that its preliminary review of the deal found that Johnson & Johnson is a leading global supplier of so-called haemostats, which are used to manage bleeding during surgeries. The review also found that Takeda’s Tachosil patch is the leading product in Europe for the most problematic bleeding situations. Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, who heads up competition...

