Fed. Circ. Trims Galderma's Patent Win Over Oracea Generic

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Delaware federal judge's ruling that Amneal infringed three patents covering Galderma's flagship rosacea drug Oracea, but said the generic-drug company didn't infringe two others. Despite the Federal Circuit's decision to reverse U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark's 2018 infringement finding on two patents, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC won't be able to release a generic version until 2025. The three so-called Chang patents that the Federal Circuit agreed Amneal infringed under the doctrine of equivalents expire in 2024 and 2025, whereas the other two patents, called Ashley II, expire in 2022. Given that Amneal won't be...

