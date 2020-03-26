Latham-Led US Soccer May Have To Pay Up In USWNT Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation, with its new legal team at Latham & Watkins LLP and a new president, appears ready to settle a pay discrimination lawsuit by players on the U.S. Women's National Team, but experts say a misstep by former lead counsel at Seyfarth Shaw LLP has put the federation at a disadvantage in negotiations and could lead to bigger concessions. Following an outcry over U.S. Soccer's recent legal arguments that the men have more skill and their competitions are more difficult, the federation replaced Seyfarth Shaw and brought in Latham to lead its defense. U.S. Soccer also forced former president Carlos...

