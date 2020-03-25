Molson Coors Beats Rival's Bid To Block 'Vizzy' Seltzer Sales

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid by a small beverage company to bar the brewery giant Molson Coors Beverage Co. from selling its new “Vizzy” hard seltzer, finding that consumers likely won’t confuse Vizzy with the smaller company’s “Brizzy” seltzer. In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge James R. Nowlin denied Future Proof Brands LLC’s motion for preliminary injunction against Molson Coors. The judge reasoned that the Vizzy and Brizzy marks are inspired by the term “fizzy,” and as a result there are a “plethora” of competing products that are “humorously” close to Brizzy, which likely don’t infringe....

