FTC Reaches Agreement With Brake Pad Co. Over Ad Claims

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Michigan-based Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC agreed to settle a Federal Trade Commission administrative complaint Wednesday that alleged it made unsubstantiated claims about a type of aftermarket brake pad it sells, including that the product can stop certain vehicles "up to 50 feet sooner" than competing brake pads. According to a proposed order and decision filed by the FTC, the company agreed to resolve the complaint and is prohibited from making such claims in the future unless the representation is “non-misleading” and supported by “competent and reliable scientific evidence.” “Manufacturers of aftermarket auto parts must not make claims about the performance of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS