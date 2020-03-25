DynaResource Units Can't Vacate Mining Dispute Award

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Wednesday denied a request by two DynaResource entities to overturn his decision confirming an unfavorable arbitration award in a long-running mining dispute with Goldgroup Mining Inc. U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to reverse course on his May decision confirming Goldgroup's $400,000 award, rejecting DynaResource Inc. and DynaResource de Mexico SA de CV's argument that the Mexico City court has jurisdiction as established in its order awarding DynaResource $48 million in damages from Goldgroup. But Judge Moore disagreed that the order invalidated the companies' arbitration agreement or that it gave Mexico City jurisdiction. He said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS