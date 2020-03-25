Gov't Agrees To Pay $1M To End Clinic Patient Death Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The federal government has agreed to pay $1 million to settle a suit accusing a federally funded health clinic of failing to diagnose a woman's pneumonia and other ailments that caused her death, according to documents filed Wednesday in North Carolina federal court. Estate administrator R. Dale Godfrey on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Malcolm J. Howard to approve a settlement to end a medical malpractice suit accusing First Choice Community Health Centers of failing to diagnose Christina Stanford's pneumonia-caused empyema, a collection of pus in the space between the inner surface of the chest wall and the lungs, which caused...

