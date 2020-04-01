BakerHostetler Opens Dallas Office, Adds SALT Team Leader

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has expanded its practice with a new full-service office in Dallas, adding 16 attorneys, including partners who specialize in mergers and acquisitions, white-collar law, litigation and tax, the firm announced. Matt Hunsaker, who joined from Baker Botts LLP, is leading BakerHostetler's national state and local tax team as a partner, and Ryan D. Gorsche, who left Kirkland & Ellis LLP, represents clients in complex merger and acquisitions and transactions as a partner in the business practice group, the firm said in its March 25 announcement. Tamara D. Baggett, who joined from Barnes & Thornburg LLP, is a partner in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS