Fox Rothschild Adds Ex-Dorsey & Whitney IP Partner In NY

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has brought on a former Dorsey & Whitney LLP partner with more than two decades of experience in patent law to the firm's New York office, the firm announced. E. Bradley Gould recently joined as a partner in Fox Rothschild's intellectual property department, the firm said in a statement last month. Gould was previously at Dorsey & Whitney, where he worked as a partner for more than 11 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Gould's practice focuses on patent and intellectual property matters in a broad range of industries, including virtual reality, aerospace and medical devices. In addition...

