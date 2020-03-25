Fisher Phillips Scoops Up Labor Ace From Howard University

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Fisher Phillips has scooped up a seasoned labor law expert and former National Labor Relations Board field attorney from Howard University, announcing she has joined the firm in Maryland as a partner. Letitia F. Silas has been added to Fisher Phillips' labor relations and health care practice groups in Bethesda, the firm said in an announcement Wednesday. Silas, most recently Howard's senior associate general counsel and director of labor relations, told Law360 on Wednesday that the move to Fisher Phillips was part of a natural career progression. "As I look to expand my expertise and practice on a national scale and across...

