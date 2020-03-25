Ravens QB Sues Amazon Over Unlicensed Merch Sales

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sued Amazon on Wednesday, accusing the e-commerce giant of selling unlicensed merchandise bearing his name, nicknames and slogans without his approval. In the suit filed in Florida federal court, Jackson says Amazon is selling T-shirts and hoodies with his nicknames "Lamarvelous" and "Action Jackson" and the slogan "Not Bad for a Running Back," all of which are associated with Jackson. The items are not sold by third parties and facilitated by Amazon, but instead are designated as being shipped and sold by Amazon, according to the suit. "Defendants deliberately attempt to confuse and deceive the public...

