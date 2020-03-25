Gov't Tells 4th Circ. Refugee Order Gives States Input Not Veto

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- An executive order from President Donald Trump gives local governments a voice — not a "veto" — on whether refugees can resettle within their borders doesn't flout congressional intent because the federal government retains the final say, the administration told the Fourth Circuit. The government is hoping the Fourth Circuit will strike down a nationwide injunction blocking the executive order from taking hold, saying Tuesday that the Maryland federal court's decision to issue it was based on a misunderstanding of both the order and the Refugee Act. "The court's contrary conclusion — that the order and notice amount to an impermissible 'veto' for states and localities...

