Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gov't Tells 4th Circ. Refugee Order Gives States Input Not Veto

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- An executive order from President Donald Trump gives local governments a voice — not a "veto" — on whether refugees can resettle within their borders doesn't flout congressional intent because the federal government retains the final say, the administration told the Fourth Circuit.

The government is hoping the Fourth Circuit will strike down a nationwide injunction blocking the executive order from taking hold, saying Tuesday that the Maryland federal court's decision to issue it was based on a misunderstanding of both the order and the Refugee Act.

"The court's contrary conclusion — that the order and notice amount to an impermissible 'veto' for states and localities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!