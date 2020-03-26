UK Solar Investors Want €28M Arbitration Award Recognized

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A British group that invested $31 million in two Spanish solar power plants is suing the country to recognize a €28.2 million ($31.1 million) arbitration award it won last August from an international tribunal. InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Ltd. and a group of British co-investors filed suit in D.C. District Court on Wednesday, seeking enforcement of the award as soon as a Feb. 21 stay is lifted. The investors initially sought arbitration in 2014, after Spain revoked renewable energy incentives. They are among dozens of EU investors who have sought similar relief in recent years. The suit comes one day after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS