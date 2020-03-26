AT&T Can't Shake Bitcoin Investor's Suit Over 'SIM Swaps'

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A bitcoin investor's suit against AT&T over a series of cellphone hacks may move forward after a North Carolina federal judge found that the investor made plausible claims that the company bears responsibility for financial losses caused by the hacking and for a wave of other negative repercussions. Jason Williams alleges that the AT&T identification chip embedded in his phone was rerouted by cyber criminals several times, allowing them access to his personal data and causing Williams to lose money and even face physical threats. Williams is lobbing a host of allegations against AT&T for being victimized several times by "SIM...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS