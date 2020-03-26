Exxon Can't Ditch Refinery Worker's Harassment Claim

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- An ExxonMobil Corp. employee who alleged she was repeatedly called names, was the victim of offensive graffiti and bullied can proceed with her gender-based harassment claim against the company, an Illinois federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso said Wednesday that Amy Phillips, a process technician at Exxon's Joliet, Illinois, refinery, has done enough to advance allegations that she was treated differently than her male peers, called sexist names and physically threatened because of her gender. But he threw out her retaliation and infliction of emotional distress claims against the company. Phillips alleged she was repeatedly called a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS