Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block leads this week's group of legal lions with a Seventh Circuit win for Northwestern in an ERISA lawsuit, while Mayer Brown and Jones Day ended up among the legal lambs after the Eleventh Circuit decided against their tobacco company clients in an Engle case. Legal Lions Jenner & Block LLP secured this week's top legal lions spot after securing a decision Wednesday from the Seventh Circuit finding that client Northwestern University didn't mishandle workers' retirement savings by offering them overpriced index funds. The court found that courts shouldn't be able to "seize" federal benefits law to punish fiduciaries...

