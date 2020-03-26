Mine Workers' Asbestos Suit Against Insurer Can Go Forward

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT) -- The Montana Supreme Court will allow claims from 800 mine workers alleging their employer’s insurer contributed to their exposure to asbestos to go forward, ruling that the insurer took up a duty to warn them when it assumed responsibility for medical monitoring from the employer. The court affirmed a ruling by the Asbestos Claims Court in a 75-page opinion on Wednesday, finding that even though the state court didn't apply the correct analysis to the case, it reached the correct conclusion when it found that Maryland Casualty Co. could be held liable for the employees of W.R. Grace & Co.’s Zonolite...

