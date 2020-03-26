Dechert Demands ENRC Docs In Fight Over Leaks

Law360, London (March 26, 2020, 7:02 PM GMT) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. has failed to search its records for evidence that could damage its accusations that a former Dechert LLP partner leaked confidential information about an ongoing internal fraud investigation, the law firm told a London judge Thursday. Michael Bools QC, a barrister for the law firm, told High Court Judge Christopher Butcher that the Kazakh mining giant is using words that limit the number of documents it finds, including those that may contradict allegations white-collar crime partner Neil Gerrard undermined the company by expanding an internal probe into bribery and fraud in ENRC’s subsidiaries. As a result, ENRC...

