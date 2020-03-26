Genentech Says It Shouldn't Lose Patent Rights Over Error

Law360, London (March 26, 2020, 11:12 PM GMT) -- Genentech urged the Court of Appeal on Thursday to overlook a mistake made by one of its agents that threatens to prematurely end certain patent rights it has for its eye-disease treatment. The biotechnology company is fighting to extend what's known as a supplementary protection certificate, or SPC, for an antibody marketed under the brand name Lucentis used to treat an eye disorder called wet age-related macular degeneration. The SPC came into force in April 2018, a day after the basic patent for the product expired. According to court documents, a company tasked by Genentech to pay the annual fees for...

