Meningitis Vaccine Developer Lands $110M In Funding Round

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A biopharmaceutical company developing a vaccine to prevent infections such as meningitis and pneumonia said Thursday it had closed on a $110 million funding round. Foster City, Calif.-based SutroVax said its Series D preferred stock financing was co-led by new backers RA Capital Management and Janus Henderson Investors and included current investors such as TPG Growth, Abingworth LLP and Frazier Healthcare Partners. “Our primary mission is to deliver the best and most broadly protective vaccines to prevent pneumonia in adults and children,” Grant Pickering, SutroVax's founder and CEO, said in a statement. The pneumococcal vaccine class is the largest in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS