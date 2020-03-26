SD Tribe's Former Chairman Cops To Embezzlement

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A former tribal chairman has pled guilty to embezzlement charges in South Dakota federal court as part of a deal aimed at resolving allegations he aided a corruption ring that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the tribe's coffers. Brandon Sazue Sr., the former chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe near South Dakota's capital Pierre, formally admitted Wednesday that he personally took $15,000 from the tribe's general welfare account for his unauthorized personal use. "Defendant's receipt of that money was unlawful, and he abused his authority and trust placed in him by the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe's members," according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS