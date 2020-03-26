FTC Out Of Time On Chem Merger Loss

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has run out of time to appeal a D.C. federal judge’s refusal to freeze Evonik's planned $625 million purchase of fellow hydrogen peroxide producer PeroxyChem, although the agency has not formally said it will drop the case. FTC staffers had 60 days to file a notice of appeal after U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly refused Jan. 24 to issue a preliminary injunction that would have prevented the deal from closing during an in-agency administrative trial. With no notice filed, Judge Kelly on Wednesday gave the agency and the since-merged companies two days to state whether they consented...

