Pa. Justices Say Profs Can't Bargain Over Security Checks

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the need to protect the safety of minors on public college and university campuses in the state bars a faculty labor union from trying to bargain away requirements that their members be subjected to mandatory background checks. Upending a decision by a lower court, the justices ruled 6-to-1 that the background-check requirement constituted an inherent managerial policy because it goes to the core of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s mission of providing graduate and undergraduate instruction. “We view the safety of children to be a vital part of the state system’s...

