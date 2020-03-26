DOL Opinion Letters Delve Into Pay Rate Math

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor released three new guidance letters on Thursday that each outlined the criteria by which employers can leave certain bonuses and contributions they make to workers’ life insurance programs out of the formula they use to calculate employees’ overtime pay. The three opinion letters were authored by DOL Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton. Such letters, which operate as general legal guidance but do not bind courts, are issued by the DOL in response to questions from individuals and employers affected by federal wage laws. They don't identify their recipients but provide circumstantial information about them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS