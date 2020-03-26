States Give Hemp Farmers A New Market In Marijuana Industry

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Hemp farmers struggling to sell their crop might find some relief in new state policies allowing medical and recreational-use marijuana businesses to buy hemp and use it to make their products. The policies hit the books in Illinois and Utah this week. Illinois’ Department of Agriculture issued a memo about its new rules on Tuesday, while Utah passed legislation that updated its medical marijuana laws on Monday. Utah’s rule allows medical marijuana cultivators to buy industrial hemp, but doesn’t say specifically what it may be used for. Illinois’ rule says the hemp, which can be bought as unprocessed plants or as...

