Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

U. Of Miami Calls Ex-Student's Harassment Suit 'Frivolous'

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The University of Miami asked a federal judge Thursday to sanction a former marketing graduate student and her counsel for filing and maintaining “frivolous” claims that the institution failed to address a former professor's alleged sexual harassment.

The sanctions motion contends that when Ana Kono voluntarily dismissed Juliano Laran as a defendant in September, that wiped out the only argument she had to maintain her negligence claims against the university, yet she has maintained her suit nonetheless.

But Kono’s counsel, Donald J. Hayden of Mark Migdal & Hayden LLC, told Law360 on Thursday that they reviewed the motion when the university...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!