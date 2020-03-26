U. Of Miami Calls Ex-Student's Harassment Suit 'Frivolous'

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The University of Miami asked a federal judge Thursday to sanction a former marketing graduate student and her counsel for filing and maintaining “frivolous” claims that the institution failed to address a former professor's alleged sexual harassment. The sanctions motion contends that when Ana Kono voluntarily dismissed Juliano Laran as a defendant in September, that wiped out the only argument she had to maintain her negligence claims against the university, yet she has maintained her suit nonetheless. But Kono’s counsel, Donald J. Hayden of Mark Migdal & Hayden LLC, told Law360 on Thursday that they reviewed the motion when the university...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS