Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Co. Exec Says Law Firm Used Privileged Info To Oust Her

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The law firm Dodaro Matta & Cambest can’t represent a trio of Pittsburgh-area cannabis oil companies because it "duped” the companies’ president into temporarily overlooking conflicts of interest even as the firm, the companies and an attorney on the board worked to boot her from her job and her home, the exec told a Pennsylvania federal court.

In seeking to disqualify the firm from representing CBD USA Grown Inc., KMA Holdings LLC and Greenleaf Golden Enterprises LLC in a lawsuit filed by their former corporate counsel, President Deborah Gestner on Wednesday said Dodaro Matta couldn’t claim she waited too long to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!