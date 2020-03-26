CBD Co. Exec Says Law Firm Used Privileged Info To Oust Her

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The law firm Dodaro Matta & Cambest can’t represent a trio of Pittsburgh-area cannabis oil companies because it "duped” the companies’ president into temporarily overlooking conflicts of interest even as the firm, the companies and an attorney on the board worked to boot her from her job and her home, the exec told a Pennsylvania federal court. In seeking to disqualify the firm from representing CBD USA Grown Inc., KMA Holdings LLC and Greenleaf Golden Enterprises LLC in a lawsuit filed by their former corporate counsel, President Deborah Gestner on Wednesday said Dodaro Matta couldn’t claim she waited too long to...

