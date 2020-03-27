Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Fines Texas Man $10K For Talking Up Penniless Funds

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed and settled a civil complaint Thursday against a Texas man for allegedly lying to potential investors about two investment funds that never actually raised or invested any money.

The agency claims Adam Matthew Root sought out investors for two funds that he purported to manage through his company Tricent Capital LLC and told them a slew of lies, including that Tricent had already invested capital into multiple startups and its funds already had seven-figure commitments from other investors.

“[Root’s] communications fail to disclose, however, that, as defendant knew, the purported ‘commitments’ were verbal commitments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!