Marijuana Grow Gone South Sparks Investor's $1.2M Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A group of would-be marijuana cultivators in California took about $1.2 million in seed money to get a grow operation up and running and ran off with the cash, according to a suit brought in Golden State court by a Hawaii-based investment company. BMB Joint Ventures LLC filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Wednesday against Yehia "Adam" Hilaly, Monica Hilaly, Steven Yeschin and Erin Yeschin, saying the four were personally guaranteed an investment of at least $1.18 million from BMB that went to a company called G4 Management LLC. “G4 was to use BMB's capital contribution to proceed with the...

