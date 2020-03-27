Pitt Law Must Face Title IX Suit Over Sexual Assault Complaint

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that a former University of Pittsburgh law student had provided just enough evidence to allow jurors to consider claims that the school discriminated against her as it investigated a Title IX complaint she filed against her ex-boyfriend over an alleged sexual assault. Pointing to testimony that a dean made dismissive comments about the woman’s complaint and the university’s alleged failure to consider evidence of physical injuries and mental health issues she suffered, U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen Kelly said that Hannah Rullo had just managed to clear the bar to defeat a summary judgment motion from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS