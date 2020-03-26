No New Trial Over $3M Graduation Apparel Website TM Verdict

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge refused Thursday to grant a new trial to the founder of a website offering graduation apparel over a jury's findings that he should pay $3.23 million for copying a competitor's website. U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant refused motions for a new trial and for judgment as a matter of law brought by Alexander Loukaides, founder of Dallas-based Acadima LLC, over claims by competitor Graduation Solutions LLC that Loukaides copied its website design and text when he created websites offering graduation apparel. In 2019, a trial jury awarded $1.6 million in compensatory damages and $1.6 million in punitive...

