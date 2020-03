The Term: Justices Press On With Work, At A Distance

This Week

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- This week’s episode looks at how the U.S. Supreme Court is keeping its gears in motion amid the pandemic, how the stimulus bill could help further remote working at the court and, on a lighter note, the team looks at some of the justices’ travel perks before self-isolation became the new norm.Each week on The Term , Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.Up top, Jimmy and Natalie discuss how the justices are handling their scheduled conferences amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and how thevirus aid package moving through Congress could give a funding boost to better remotely connect the justices and their staff.Next, the team digs into two opinions that dropped Monday. The first, involving media giant Comcast a higher benchmark for alleging racial bias in contracting disputes. The second, involving an affirmative insanity defense in a criminal case, saw Justice Elena Kaganthe conservative members of the bench for the majority opinion.Last, Jimmy discusses a report thatback on some of the extra perks Supreme Court justices get when they travel for speeches and other events.More information about the show can be found here . You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio . And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

