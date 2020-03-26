The Term: Justices Press On With Work, At A Distance

Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.
This Week
S1, E23: Justices Press On With
Work, At A Distance
Up top, Jimmy and Natalie discuss how the justices are handling their scheduled conferences amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and how the $2 trillion virus aid package moving through Congress could give a funding boost to better remotely connect the justices and their staff.
Next, the team digs into two opinions that dropped Monday. The first, involving media giant Comcast, solidified a higher benchmark for alleging racial bias in contracting disputes. The second, involving an affirmative insanity defense in a criminal case, saw Justice Elena Kagan joining the conservative members of the bench for the majority opinion.
Last, Jimmy discusses a report that drew the curtain back on some of the extra perks Supreme Court justices get when they travel for speeches and other events.
