Justices Set Strict Test For Bias Suits In Comcast Ruling

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT) -- Allegations of racial bias in contracting must clear a high bar, the U.S. Supreme Court said Monday in a ruling that sent a black-owned production studio's $20 billion discrimination case against Comcast back to the Ninth Circuit. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that a black-owned production studio suing Comcast for discrimination must show that the cable company would have carried the studio’s channels “but for” racial bias. (AP) In a largely unanimous decision — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg concurred with a caveat — the high court mandated courts use the “but-for” test to evaluate allegations of racial bias under Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS