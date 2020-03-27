Oil Price War Makes New Debt Modification Strategies Key

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The deterioration of both the commodity markets and debt capital markets, set off by Saudi Aramco's unexpected announcement that it planned to increase oil production and compounded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has forced many upstream and midstream companies to grapple with the prospect of severe liquidity constraints. While upstream companies have borne the most immediate effects of the deterioration in these two markets, we have begun to see midstream companies reevaluate their capital structures in anticipation of declines in throughput volumes, due to massive reductions in drilling activities and potential shut-ins of producing wells. While the 2008 crisis is still fresh...

