Asset Fight Over £75M Oil Rig Fraud Debt Advances

Law360, London (March 27, 2020, 8:44 PM GMT) -- A trial over whether two properties can be used to satisfy a £75 million ($93.1 million) judgment against an Iranian man who orchestrated a fraud against an energy engineering company will go ahead in early April as planned, after his wife’s lawyers agreed Friday to narrow the issues raised in her evidence. Lawyers for Delaram Zavarei told the High Court that they will revise an additional witness statement attesting to her ownership of the properties by Tuesday, after bowing to complaints that the initial version was too unwieldy and didn’t follow court procedure rules. The Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS