Gateley Gets Negligence Suit Over Property Deal Tossed

Law360, London (March 27, 2020, 6:41 PM GMT) -- Two property companies had their £600,000 ($744,000) professional negligence suit against law firm Gateley Heritage tossed Friday after a judge ruled that plans to acquire and develop a site in London were "fanciful." High Court Judge Amanda Tipples rejected arguments from Taray Investments Ltd. and Bellevue Homes Ltd. that failures by Gateley Heritage in 2012 to spot problems with plans to convert a church in south London into a residential block cost the companies an opportunity to purchase and develop the site. "The prospect of the claimants succeeding in acquiring and developing the Rotherhithe Site was fanciful in the circumstances and...

