ENRC Swats Back Dechert Document Demand In Leaks Fight

Law360, London (March 27, 2020, 5:20 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. on Friday defended their efforts to turn over evidence to Dechert LLP as part of a bitter fight in London over alleged leaks, saying a few small mistakes are being overblown. Tamara Oppenheimer, a barrister with Fountain Court Chambers, told High Court Judge Christopher Butcher that just nine of the 24 documents flagged by Dechert have potential issues with the way they were redacted or withheld. Of those, a few may have been labeled as privileged when they shouldn’t have been, Oppenheimer said. But that doesn’t mean the team of lawyers reviewing thousands of documents...

